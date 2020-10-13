1/
Barbara R. Pino
1945 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Barbara R. Pino.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
10:00 AM
St. Timothy's
February 14, 2020
Barbara was a special woman without a doubt. She is a relative of mine on our Robles side of the family. We are 3rd cousins, but that didn't matter. Barbara made you feel like you were #1 when she greeted you with her jovial manner and big old hugs. We hit it off immediately.

She loved her husband and children and grandchildren mucho. She got on with her siblings who were her best friends, I think. Her and Rosemary were always darting off somewhere together.

I count myself blessed for having the chance to know her. Her outgoing, loving personality impacted my heart. I always anticipated her at the family reunions and could see her radiant smile a distance off.

Her untimely death came as a great shock to me that I don't mind telling whoever may be reading this, that it brought me to my knees as I just could not comprehend what had happened.

Rest now Barbara. You will always be remembered for the love you shared with so many.

Q.E.P.D. Barbara "Bobbi" Oton Romero Pino
Susan Long
October 19, 2019
Andy and Family,

Our deepest sympany on the passing of Barbara. She was a very special lady and we always enjoyed
visiting with both of you during tax season.

May loving memories comfort you and ease your pain in time. Barbara will always be with you in your heart.

Mike & Leslie Brumley
michael brumley
