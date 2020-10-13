Barbara was a special woman without a doubt. She is a relative of mine on our Robles side of the family. We are 3rd cousins, but that didn't matter. Barbara made you feel like you were #1 when she greeted you with her jovial manner and big old hugs. We hit it off immediately.



She loved her husband and children and grandchildren mucho. She got on with her siblings who were her best friends, I think. Her and Rosemary were always darting off somewhere together.



I count myself blessed for having the chance to know her. Her outgoing, loving personality impacted my heart. I always anticipated her at the family reunions and could see her radiant smile a distance off.



Her untimely death came as a great shock to me that I don't mind telling whoever may be reading this, that it brought me to my knees as I just could not comprehend what had happened.



Rest now Barbara. You will always be remembered for the love you shared with so many.



Q.E.P.D. Barbara "Bobbi" Oton Romero Pino

Susan Long