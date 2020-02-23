|
Barbara Rosalie Kennedy November 21, 1927 - February 7, 2020 Escondido Our beautiful, elegant, gracious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother joined the saints on February 7th, 2020. Mom passed at sunrise as the sunlight streamed into her room, allowing her son and daughter, who were at her bedside, to see her beautiful blue eyes one last time. Barbara is survived by her son Jeff Kennedy (Cindy) and her daughter Laurie Blake (Don). Barbara's grandchildren Tim, Drew, Tyler, Will and Lindsey are heartbroken, as well, at the loss of their grandmother. Barbara also leaves her loving great-granddaughter Iva and a soon-to-be born great-grandson. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Robert N. Kennedy, in 1997. Barbara, daughter of William and Bertha Hinrichs, was born on their family ranch in Delano, CA. While working with her parents on their ranch, she developed a tremendous work ethic. This led to Barbara's lifelong love of gardening. Barbara lost her mom at the age of 16. Barbara's only sibling died in infancy. Barbara was thought of so highly in high school that due to teacher shortages during World War II that she was asked by the high school administration to teach her fellow students during her senior year. Barbara graduated as the Valedictorian of Delano High School in 1945. Barbara went on to graduate from Pomona College in 1949; she earned her teaching credential from UCLA. Barbara taught kindergarten in various school districts throughout California while raising her 2 children. She started her teaching career in Santa Ana; she was her son's teacher in Lindsay, CA. She also taught kindergarten in Woodland, Yucaipa, Pittsburg, and San Marcos. The many moves were necessary as her husband was promoted to greater responsibilities as school superintendent of larger school districts. Barbara became a highly skilled tennis player when the family moved to Escondido in 1974. Barbara enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie of the Kit Carson tennis teams. She and her group of tennis friends won many championships. Barbara also won mixed doubles championships with her husband as well. Barbara was a devout Christian, raised in a strong Christian household, who in turn imparted her strong Christian values to her children. Barbara was a talented pianist and organist who would play for various Lutheran churches in each town where her family resided. Our home was always filled with beautiful music as she prepared for Sunday's church service. She had a beautiful voice as well; she sang in church choirs and performed solos at various events. Our mom had a grace and warmth about her that attracted a great number of treasured friends from church, the neighborhoods she lived in, and tennis groups. Our family would like to thank Meadowbrook Village Christian Retirement Community, Escondido, for the loving care they provided for our mom during the past 2 years. Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew her, however, we are comforted by the knowledge that she is with the Lord in Heaven. A celebration of Barbara's wonderful life will be held at Community Lutheran Church, Escondido, CA, at noon on April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Lutheran Church in Barbara's memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020