Barbara Tyler February 19, 1931 - October 18, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Barbara died peacefully at age 88 in Lewiston, Idaho. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as a child, her family moved to California, where she spent her early years enjoying the then-rural life of Altadena in the San Gabriel Valley. Her family later moved to Rancho Santa Fe, a peaceful area in North San Diego County. Living near the ocean, her lifelong love of sun and sea began with a special fondness for body surfing at Del Mar. In 1949, she graduated from Bishop's, at that time, an all-girls school. She married at age 20 and spent the next twenty-five years as a housewife, raising her two children. In her forties, her spiritual quest began and became her life's focus. She explored healing and esoteric traditions, which took her to such places as India, Nepal, Brazil, and Hawaii. She loved adventure and world-travel, with journeys including New Zealand, Peru, areas of Africa, and Europe.She was passionate about education and generously helped others with such pursuits, believing in its power to transform individual lives and the world. Also known by her spiritual name Sarajah, she lived inspired by the wisdom of one of her beloved teachers: "Returning to the Source is the healing of the heart." (Jonathan Goldman)She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Tyler; son, Douglas Tyler; grandson, Liam Woodard and his wife Caroline; great-grandson, Brady Woodard; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Woodard; sister, Elizabeth Riggs; brother, Alfred Hill and his wife, Gay; nieces and nephews, Deborah Shelton, Jennifer Hawk, Lisa Olszanski, Steven Riggs, Greg Riggs, Daniel Hill, Claire Hill. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held by invitation with date and locations to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her honor to one of the following: Church of the Holy Light of the Queen, PO Box 911, Ashland, OR 96520; Self-Realization Fellowship, 3880 San Rafael Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. 90065; Love, Serve, Remember Foundation, 226 W Ojai Ave, Suite 101 #531, Ojai, CA 93023.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019