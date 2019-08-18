|
Barrett Glenn Jones June 3, 1928 - August 1, 2019 Sunnyvale On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Glenn Jones, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 91. He was born in Formosa, Arkansas, to Scott and Nettie Mae Jones. Glenn, or Bob as he was known then, was the youngest of the four children. The family soon moved to Parma, Missouri, where they built a prosperous farm. Glenn studied Journalism at Southeast Missouri State University, wrote sports news for the Parma Tribunesports and writing being two passions that never left himand enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict to serve our country. The Navy sent him to San Diego, California, for basic training where he met his wife-to-be, Dorothy Ann Turner ("Dotti") through her church outreach activities. In the Navy he served on the USS Hamner (DD-718) and USS Wiltsie (DD-716) as Captain's talker, and writer for the ship's office. A few years ago, he was overwhelmed with pride to be honored at the Navy's Carderock ship-design facility, where the Navy archivist brought out the original model of the Hamner and Glenn shared of life at sea aboard ship to the Admirals present. After Navy life, Glenn and Dotti lived in Parma, MO; in Vista, CA, where their son Michael Timothy joined the family; and then moved to San Diego. Glenn was the editor of Miramar Naval Air Station's Jet Journal before moving to Fresno, CA, to join the Internal Revenue Service as editor of Fresnotes, a public affairs and journalism role. The IRS moved the family to Greensboro, NC, where Glenn was promoted to Public Affairs Officer for the IRS in North Carolina, a role and state he loved for the beauty of nature and kindness of its people. After retirement, Glenn and Dotti moved to Lakeside, CA, and later, north to Sunnyvale. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers, and loving wife Dotti, who passed away in February 2017. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and June, by sister-in-law Nancy DeChant and her husband Tom, and by cousins, nieces, and nephews in Missouri, Texas, California, and Arizona. Highest in importance to Glenn was service as a deacon, notably at Del Cerro Baptist Church in La Mesa, California, where he is still remembered lovingly as deacon emeritus. He was kind and good to all, honest in every way, patient, and forgiving. He will always be my cherished father and the friend of all who knew him. At his request, there will be no public services; his ashes, and Dotti's, are to be joined and placed as they wishedin remote nature nestled within God's grandeur. If you wish to celebrate his life, do something kind for another. It is what he did every day. Contact: Michael Jones, [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019