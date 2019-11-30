Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hurt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry James Hurt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry James Hurt Obituary
Barry James Jim' Hurt February 8, 1947 - October 31, 2019 Sisters, Oregon Barry "Jim" Hurt was born in Wichita, Kansas, on 2-8-47 and died in Sisters, Oregon, on 10-31-19. He is survived by his wife Darla Newman, his children Michelle Hurt, Kathleen Hurt, Ian Hurt and Danielle Clayton, grandchildren William, Michael and Johnathan Codianne, brother Robert Hurt, and many nieces and nephews. For memorial information please contact the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -