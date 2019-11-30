|
|
Barry James Jim' Hurt February 8, 1947 - October 31, 2019 Sisters, Oregon Barry "Jim" Hurt was born in Wichita, Kansas, on 2-8-47 and died in Sisters, Oregon, on 10-31-19. He is survived by his wife Darla Newman, his children Michelle Hurt, Kathleen Hurt, Ian Hurt and Danielle Clayton, grandchildren William, Michael and Johnathan Codianne, brother Robert Hurt, and many nieces and nephews. For memorial information please contact the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019