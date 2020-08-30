Barry K. Grimes
February 17, 1959 - July 23, 2020
Carlsbad
Barry Grimes, beloved and devoted husband, father, and nationally recognized art director, designer and lifestyle photographer, has passed away from complications due to cancer. Barry was born February 17, 1959 in Tallassee, Alabama to James and Mary Jean Grimes, the youngest of three children. In his early teens he spent his summers working in ad agencies where he found his calling. He attended Auburn University and then was recruited to work at CBS Television Network in Hollywood, followed by NBC, ABC and 20th Century Fox entertainment. A chance meeting with John Ashworth while working at NBC led him to become a founding creative of Ashworth Golf Company. Barry's renowned "Golfman" logo, iconic photography and graphic design/branding redefined the fashion and sports marketing aesthetic. Barry met and fell in love with Ashworth's head clothing designer, Kristin Alberton. They married in 1998, and formed AG Design, creative design consultants. He worked extensively in the golf, retail and entertainment industries (from Scotty Cameron Putters by Titleist and Taylor Made to Walt Disney Studios, Disney Pixar and Jerry Bruckheimer special projects). Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His kindness, sincerity, quick wit and faithful spirit warmed the hearts of many. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kristin, their two sons, Paul and Charles, his brother, James "Butch" and wife, Amy Grimes, and sister Gina Mansfield along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. Barry's life was beautifully celebrated with mass and interment at the Mission San Luis Rey, Oceanside, CA on August 4, 2020. (Romans 5:5).Gifts can be made in Memory of Barry Grimes to support Cedars-Sinai's research for a cure for brain cancer: Cedars-Sinai /Attn: KC Miller, 8700 Beverly Blvd. Rm 2416, Los Angeles, Ca 90048 IMO Barry Grimes/Dr. Jethro Hu's research (323.866.6748), or his parish: St. Patrick Catholic Church of Carlsbad, http://www.stpatrickcarlsbad.com