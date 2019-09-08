|
Barry Lee Farrar Sr. May 14, 1930 - August 16, 2019 Chula Vista Barry was born in Easton, PA. Son of Nadim and Mildred Farrar. His family moved to San Diego when he was thirteen. He was a member of the first graduating class of Chula Vista HS. He joined the Air Force following high school and was a member of the 691st Air Force Band based at Selfridge AFB in Michigan. He later earned a B.S. in Engineering from UCLA, specializing in aerospace.He served as a group engineer for Rohr Industries from 1955-1985. He specialized in stress analysis and design of components for F-14 fighter, BART mass transit and the Air France Concorde. Barry also developed a Rohr Industries engineering procedures manual for FAA approved major repair stations to address, develop, and remedy a variety of repairs for Boeing, Douglas and Airbus aircraft. Following retirement, he consulted as an aerospace engineer. Music was a huge part of Barry's life. From 1966-68 He led a 9- piece Tijuana brass band "Barry Farrar & the Bordermen" that performed at the Voyager on Shelter Island. Throughout the remainder of his life, Barry played with a wide variety of big bands.He was a fun-loving, kind gentleman, husband, dad, grandfather, and great grandfather who will truly be missed.Barry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joery; his three sons, Greg, Tom and Barry Jr; grandchildren, Alexandra, Chelsea, Dillon and Joshua, and great-grandchildren, Kesava, and Mandala.Barry will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery in his home of 76 years in San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019