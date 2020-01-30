|
Barton Konrad Bart' Crawford La Jolla Bart left us peacefully last week to be with the Lord. He was 89.A truly good person, Bart had a genuine interest in others, an authentically positive outlook, a remarkable way of bringing people together, a sincere love for all souls, a natural inclination to elevate and laud those he encountered, a sense of kindness and respect, and a unique aptitude for inspiration.A private, family service will be held, followed later by a celebration of life among his friends at The Shores. November 3, 1930 - January 21, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020