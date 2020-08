Bebe Schiffman Bernice' Bressler



San Diego

Beloved mother of 3 and grandmother of 6 Bebe Bressler showered her family and community with love and kindness until her last breath. She earned her BA and Master's Degree at 68 after a career as a Real Estate Broker. Her legacy of good works and kindness are in our hearts forever. BB your love endures all time. September 19, 1927 - August 7, 2020



