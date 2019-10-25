|
|
Ben Lewis Cox, 57, of Mount Pleasant South Carolina, passed away on September 28, 2019.
Ben was born in Carmel California on January 6 1962 a son of Linda Cox and the late James Manuel Cox.
Ben worked as a mathematics professor at the College of Charleston for 20 years. Ben earned his Ph.D. at UC San Diego. In his quiet and unassuming way, Ben was a talented artist, an avid surfer and swimmer, a devoted husband to Liz and loving father to their daughter Gwen. With his wry sense of humor, gentle nature, and strong commitment to his purposes in life, Ben always brought laughter and a smile to any room he entered.
Ben is survived by his wife Elizabeth Jurisich, daughter Gwen Cox, mother Linda Cox, brother Bob Cox, sister Barbie Cox, step mother Ginger Kantor, siblings Sue Nakao, Jim Kelly, Kristy Beitey, Patty Staples, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ben's life will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 P.M., followed by a paddle out, in Carlsbad, CA. on Saturday December 7th. For more information email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation South Carolina Chapter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019