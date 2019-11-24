|
Ben Lewis Cox January 6, 1962 - September 28, 2019 South Carolina Ben Lewis Cox, 57, formerly of San Diego, passed away on September 28, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife Elizabeth Jurisich, daughter Gwen Cox, mother Linda Cox, brother Bob Cox, sister Barbie Cox, stepmother Ginger Kantor, siblings Sue Nakao, Jim Kelly, Kristy Beitey, and Patty Staples, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Manuel Cox. Ben graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 1980 and earned his Ph.D. at UC San Diego in 1991. Ben worked and traveled the world as a published and distinguished mathematics professor. Ben will always be remembered as a devoted husband to Liz and loving father to their daughter Gwen. A celebration of Ben's life will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 P.M. followed by a paddle out in Carlsbad, CA, on Saturday, December 7th. For more information email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, South Carolina Chapter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019