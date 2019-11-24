Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Lewis Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Lewis Cox Obituary
Ben Lewis Cox January 6, 1962 - September 28, 2019 South Carolina Ben Lewis Cox, 57, formerly of San Diego, passed away on September 28, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife Elizabeth Jurisich, daughter Gwen Cox, mother Linda Cox, brother Bob Cox, sister Barbie Cox, stepmother Ginger Kantor, siblings Sue Nakao, Jim Kelly, Kristy Beitey, and Patty Staples, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Manuel Cox. Ben graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 1980 and earned his Ph.D. at UC San Diego in 1991. Ben worked and traveled the world as a published and distinguished mathematics professor. Ben will always be remembered as a devoted husband to Liz and loving father to their daughter Gwen. A celebration of Ben's life will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 P.M. followed by a paddle out in Carlsbad, CA, on Saturday, December 7th. For more information email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, South Carolina Chapter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -