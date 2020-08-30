Ben Nelson Smith

November 3, 1935 - August 13, 2020

San Diego

Ben was born in Leachville, AK, to Floyd and Edith Smith.Ben was preceded by his parents, sisters, Scottie and Sue, and daughter, Susie.Ben, with other classmates, started the Frontier Riders Club his senior year at Grossmont High School. Ben was involved for many years showing horses and other events. He was a member of Escondido Moose Lodge 1874.Ben is survived by his son, Henry Smith of Indiana; granddaughters, Stephanie Bates (Richard), of Indiana, Jennifer Smith of Kentucky, and Amber Smith of San Bernardino, grandson, Christopher Smith (Casey) of Las Vegas, many great-grandchildren, a niece, Judy Moorehouse of Idaho, and sister-in-law, Cherie Mosby of Escondido.Ben leaves his companion of 34 years, Marge Crawford and her two sons, Don Crawford, and Bob Crawford (Christy), and two very special people, Autumn and Logan. Services will be held at a later date.



