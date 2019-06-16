|
Bengt Allan Nilsson July 31, 1936 - May 22, 2019 San Diego Bengt passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with dementia and lymphatic cancer. He was born on the island of land in Sweden where he spent his youth. He, his wife, and two daughters immigrated to the United States in 1969. After working 53 years, he retired from Senior Aerospace-Ketema as Master Mechanic at the age of 75. Bengt is greatly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Mrta, his two daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren in the United States and relatives in Sweden.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019