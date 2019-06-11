Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Schulman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin David Schulman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Benjamin David Schulman January 17, 1917 - June 2, 2019 Carlsbad Ben Schulman, age 102, of La Costa, California, passed peacefully on June 2, 2019. With him was his devoted companion of many years, Jan Davis. Ben was predeceased by his wife, Ruby; his sisters, Sadye, Dorothy, Jean, and Margaret; and his brother, Marvin; his daughter, Ellen; and son, David. He is survived by his sister, Bettie; daughter, Karen; and sons, Henry and Richard; along with five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ben was born on January 17, 1917, in Decatur, Alabama. His parents were Henry Schulman and Lilly Edelman Schulman. Ben, one of seven children, was 11 years old when his father died. His mother moved the family to Nashville, Tennessee. He graduated in 1938 from Vanderbilt University with a chemical engineering degree. In 1940, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve's new officer training program and would eventually serve as part of the original crew (plank owner) on both the Battleship USS Massachusetts and Battleship USS Missouri. He saw hostile action in both the European and Pacific Theaters in World War II and was in Tokyo Bay aboard the cruiser USS Springfield when the Japanese surrendered on September 2, 1945. Shortly thereafter, he was released from active duty having attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During his Navy years, Ben met and married Boston-born Ruby Gryzmish in 1944. The couple adopted five children, including a boy and a girl with the initial help from Jewish Family and Children's Services. After working for his father-in-law's cigar business, JA Cigars, Ben moved into hotel finance with Hotel Corporation of America (later to become) Sonesta International Hotels. He then became founding director of Boston's Liberty Bank & Trust. Ben and Ruby moved to La Costa, California, for the weather and because of their love of golf. Due to his engineering background, Ben became involved in financing of trucks for remote TV broadcasts of sporting and other events. One of his initial clients was ESPN in its infancy. His company, Schulman Mobile Video, originated in Anaheim, CA, and later moved to the Hollywood area of Los Angeles and was one of the longest active independent video production companies in Los Angeles. After returning from the war, Ruby encouraged Ben to become engaged in helping those less fortunate. The Benjamin D. and Ruby G. Schulman Foundation has supported a variety of institutions and charities including Jewish Family Services in Boston and San Diego, Scripps Clinic of La Jolla, the Carlsbad Library, The Benjamin Schulman Center for Jewish Life (Hillel) at Vanderbilt University, the College of Criminal Justice at Northeastern University, the preservation of USS Massachusetts and the USS Missouri, and the Wounded Warrior Project. At 90 years old when interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Ben said, "The resources for our gifts came mainly from stock investments. I've never made a big tremendous hit, but I've plugged along for all these years and have always had more at the end of the day than what I started out with. Today people need more help." In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to any of the charities mentioned above.A private service will be held to honor his life at Eternal Hills. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 11, 2019