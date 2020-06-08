Ben Schulman was my hero. I came to know him about 25 years ago through the mobile television production business. We immediately became friends. Fortunately for me, even though we lived on opposite coasts, we saw each other often.



Each year brought new adventures and new places that I will forever associate with Ben: from Miami to Carlsbad, New Orleans to Nashville, and beaches, so many great beaches - from Hawaii to Cape Cod to New Jersey to California, and all across the Yucatan and around the Western Carribbean. I will cherish the memories of good times spent in those places with Ben and Jan.



I met many interesting people while hanging out with Ben, but the person who taught me the most about caring, compassion and love was his wonderful companion, Jan Davis. Classy and timeless, Jan and Ben exemplified how to live and love with dignity, courage, respect, and patriotism. Nobody understands better than Jan how special Ben was, and how lucky we were to share this life with him.



Words cannot fully express how much I will miss my friend. Rest in peace, dear Ben. You fought the good fight, you won the race, you beat the market, you gave of yourself generously, and inspired others to do the same.



Thank you for all of it. Your legacy will live on with me and my family.

Todd Strine