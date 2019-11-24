|
|
Benjamin F. Eager III October 2, 1940 - October 30, 2019 San Diego Ben would want you to know that he was a proud native San Diegan. He was born at Mercy Hospital and grew up in Mission Hills, in the same home where his mother, Elizabeth Hicks Eager, was raised. His father, Dr. Benjamin F. Eager, Jr., was a surgeon who once served as staff president at Scripps Memorial Hospital. Ben also served at Scripps Hospital, as a patient support volunteer for a number of years. He passed away on the same fourth floor wing where he had spent countless hours helping the nursing staff with patients. Ben graduated from San Diego High School in 1958 and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. He joined the U.S. Army, served two tours in Vietnam and earned the rank of Captain. His Airborne Ranger tab was never out of his wallet after that. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service. He made many lifelong friends in the service of his country and was a loyal American patriot. Ben wore his Vietnam veteran baseball cap everywhere he wentand was grateful when strangers thanked him for his service. Career-wise, Ben worked in real estate most of his life and was a vice president at the former HomeFed Savings and Loan. He also indulged his passion for cycling and drove a support vehicle for the Race Across America (RAAM). Of course, he was famous and memorable for his round-the-clock humor to encourage the riders. Many will remember Ben as an accomplished musician. At the age of 12, he received a Gibson guitar as a gift from his father and began his lifelong love of music. He played guitar almost every day of his life, always wanting to be "gig ready." Ben performed alongside many local jazz artists and produced a CD of music called "Resolution" which includes his original tune "Please Pass the Hot Sauce." It's available on CD Baby. While he is known for his love of music, especially Latin jazz, his sense of humor is what endeared him to so many. Ben enjoyed life and often said, "Never pass up a chance to have some fun." He was a longtime volunteer at Veterans Village of San Diego and avid participant in the annual Stand Down events. Ben leaves behind his beloved companion ("mi novia") Susy Smith; sister Betsy Rudee and husband Dr. M. Lea Rudee; nephew David Rudee and wife Taiche; niece Beth Roach and husband Josh, plus four great-nephews: the "grand dudes" Kyle and Sean Rudee, and Michael and Brett Roach. A private family memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in December. Ben would be honored to be remembered with a donation to Veterans Village of San Diego, 4141 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92110.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019