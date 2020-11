My sincere condolences to all who were fortunate enough to know Ben in whatever capacity; friends and family alike. Ben was my cycling buddy and great friend for many years and still to this day there is not a time I get on my bike that I don't recall the great times we had riding together. He was a tremendous athlete and always pushed me and many others to go just the little bit faster or harder. Ben and I had not seen one another for a long time but the measure of the man is the deep feeling of loss and sorrow so many feel with his passing. It, simply put, hurts!



When we hook up on the other side, let's go for a ride.

Steve Bossi