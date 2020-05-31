Benjamin Franklin Strong May 10, 2020 CHULA VISTA Benjamin Franklin Strong born to Hughy and Gertrude Strong on August 30, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland. He died on May 10, 2020, at the age of 93 in Chula Vista, CA.Ben is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Fernandez Strong. Also four children from his marriage to Christine Mae Strong who preceded him in death: Stephen Barry Strong, Sandra Ellen Strong, Victoria Beth Strong, and Tony Douglas Strong.Ben was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the Midway.He was retired from the city of Chula Vista, CA. He and his wife were active in their church. Ben enjoyed fishing.Condolences may be sent to Glen Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary in Bonita, CAdignitymemorial.com
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.