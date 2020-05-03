Benjamin Johnson April 11, 1927 - April 24, 2020 Pacific Beach BENJAMIN JOHNSON, 93 and long time resident of Pacific Beach, CA, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020. Ben was born in Selah, Washington, April 11, 1927. He grew up on his parents Helen and J. Ben Johnson's fruit ranch in Selah. A marble champion at ten and armed with the flight training received from his enlistment in the Navy, he continued his education and used his engineering degree as an industry specialist with the Boeing Company starting in 1952. That long career took him to Southern California, where he could happily play tennis year-round. He loved travel, good food and wine with friends, and in his spare time he pursued a love of restoration. His restoration resume included an Auburn, a Fire engine, a 1946 ROCKOLA, nickel slot machines, numerous aircraft at the USS Midway (aircraft carrier) Museum, and assorted small items which he would polish up and give away just to share his enjoyment.His second marriage in his 80's to Kay Brown, who was also from Selah, provided some of the happiest days of his life.He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters Helen Ann and Mary Jean, and his wife, Kay Brown. He is survived by his daughters Sally Karen Johnson and Melissa Pimentel-Schaefer, and nephew Brian Thompson. Four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a grand nephew.His ashes will be placed at a future date at the VA cemetery in Miramar, CA.If you like, in Ben's memory, please support your local hospice organization and never throw away anything "useful."



