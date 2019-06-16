Bernadette An June 9, 2019 San Diego Bernadette An passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, with her children by her side. Her family and friends were in attendance throughout her hospital stay and she did know that she was loved dearly by all. Bernadette came to the US from Vietnam and throughout the years, sponsored most of her family while providing for her own family as a mother, wife, and business owner. She provided for many and led by example, as a mother, sister, daughter, and as a person of faith. She is survived by her two children, Emmanuel and Alice, as well as her brothers and sisters: Ngoc Tran, Ngoc Bao, Ngoc Quang, Ngoc Huong, Ngoc Bich, Ngoc Tuan, Ngoc Khanh, and Ngoc Quynh. Her Memorial Mass and Viewing will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Mira Mesa, 9am on June 22. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary