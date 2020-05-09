Bernice Eloise Dutenhoeffer August 11, 1930 - April 28, 2020 Santee, Ramona Bernice E. Dutenhoeffer, 89, passed away on April 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 11, 1930 in Ashley, North Dakota to Christopher and Theresa Marzolf, where the family farmed. Married to the love of her life, Andrew R. Dutenhoeffer for 63 years before his passing on December 20, 2015. Bernice worked at Montgomery Wards and enjoyed many years serving customers at Mary's Doughnuts in Santee. Known for her sparkle of mischief, love for cooking, polka and waltz, camping and motorhome travels. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, warmth and generosity. Surviving are her children Daryl (Wendy) Dutenhoeffer, Kimberly (Peter) Malaspina, and Pamela (James) Corbett; beloved grandsons Clayton Corbett and Brock Corbett; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Walter, Ervin and Alvin Marzolf along with sister Florence Golz. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego at a future date with a celebration of life to follow. The family requests your contact information be emailed to: Bernicememorialinfo@gmail.com. Service and celebration information will be communicated as it becomes available.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store