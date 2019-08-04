|
|
Berta Berger Darr April 13, 1920 - July 26, 2019 Pacific Beach Berta Berger Darr, 99, died peacefully on July 26th, 2019, at her residence in Pacific Beach. She was born in Syracuse New York in 1920. She graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in nutrition and later obtained an MA degree from the University of Mississippi in Home economics in 1959. She grew up during the depression and worked hard all her life. She was a member of the American Society for Interior Design and had a professional designation from the organization. She taught interior design at the SD City College extension courses, and her artistic talents inspired many people with her knowledge, assistance, and understanding of fabrics, colors, and materials. She was a talented interior decorator. Her life was an emphasis on health activities from a proper diet to exercise, and being of service to friends and family. Early in her life, she enjoyed travel, tennis, and rode a stationary bicycle every day for the past 30 years. She and her late husband Jim kept track of the daily distance, and at one point they had circumnavigated the planet. They were married in 1973, and he was the love of her life. She worked with him on decorating needs with his motels and apartment properties. Berta is survived by her children, Mark ( spouse Antra), Gene (spouse Janet), and Lorre who she loved very much, and their children Curtis and Sabreena, and two great grandchildren Vincent and Trevor. Berta was predeceased by her two brothers, Arnold and Irving, her sister, Francis, and her granddaughter Shaina. She had a wide group of friends and cared for them as well. Berta had a positive impact on the people in her life. She lived her life without regrets and faced difficulty with a strong spirit and a confident attitude. She was generous with her time, family needs, and was helpful to the real estate business associates and employees. She will be missed by family, friends, and all the people who knew her. She was a good mother and a quality individual. May she rest in peace. Funeral services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7th, at 9 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019