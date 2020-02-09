|
Bertha Gomez Orozco Bonita, CA Mother. Wife. Grandmother. Sister. Daughter. Friend. Leaving a legacy of 6 daughters: Carey (Stefan), Toni (Thomas), Angie, Gabi (Keith), Patti and Virginia (Faustino), 16 grandkids, 9 great-grandkids, 6 sisters and 2 brothers; preceded by her husband, parents and 3 brothers. She was feisty, charming, gorgeous and a phenomenal cook. Her family was her universe. A resident of Bonita for half a century. Mom was greatly loved and will be missed. June 6, 1931 - January 31, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020