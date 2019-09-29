|
Bess M. Fletcher November 6, 1933 - September 20, 2019 San Diego Bess Fletcher was the daughter of Frances and Walter Riley. She was born on November 6, 1933, in Pensacola, Florida. Her childhood was spent on the family's farm along with her brothers Everett and Donald. When she was seven years old, the family moved to San Diego, where she attended Our Lady of Angels Parochial School. She subsequently graduated from Regina Coeli Academy. By this time, her mother had remarried, and a major influence in her life was assumed by her stepfather Rufus Grear.While she was in high school, she met her husband to be Edward, when she was babysitting for Edward's aunt and uncle.After her graduation from high school, Edward left San Diego to enter the Marine Corps. Following his completion of Officer's Candidate School, he returned to San Diego and he and Bess were married in Christ the King Church. It was during the Korean War, and she began this part of her life as a military wife. Bess and Edward moved to Quantico, Virginia, where he began Officer's Basic Training. They lived in a small village known as Triangle, Virginia just a few miles south of Washington, D.C. and adjacent to the Marine Base at Quantico. She enjoyed her life as the wife of a second lieutenant. They were enthralled with life in the "South" and did many things together. They especially enjoyed visiting the various monuments and historical places around Washington and Virginia.Edward's next duty station was MCRD San Diego. Bess and Ed drove cross-country from Quantico to San Diego where they lived in a small apartment while he served as a Company Commander at MCRD and she adjusted to life back in good old San Diego.Eventually, Bess and Edward bought their first home, and he began his work as an elementary school teacher, and she became a very busy wife. Bess was a great homemaker. She enjoyed decorating her home and putting all the little accents in the right places. Everything in her home had its proper place, and if you asked her where something was, she knew exactly where to find it.Edward and Bess were blessed with four children; three daughters, Blair, Adele, Pamela and a son, Jay. This is where Bess flourished. Bess was a strong woman who was very meticulous in the raising of her children. She loved getting the children involved in all types of activities: Jack and Jill, ballet, track, piano, violin, plays, symphonies, etc. As a result, she became a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader, PTA President for Oak Park Elementary school, President and Treasurer for the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, and a docent for the San Diego Museum of Man. Bess also held Backyard Swim Programs' for the neighborhood youth.She eventually attended San Diego City College and became a Nurse's Assistant. She worked at the Lemon Grove Rehabilitation Center as a private duty nurse.She will be missed by all.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019