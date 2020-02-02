|
Bess Maheras Michas December 8, 1929 - January 24, 2020 San Diego Bess was born in Chicago to George Strat Maheras and Panayiota (Nicolakaki) Maheras from the Peloponnese region of Greece. Bess was the older sister to brother Strat and dear sister Mary (Chrisos). Their family owned George's candy store next to the Nortown movie theatre on Chicago's northside, where she and her siblings grew up and worked. Bess graduated from Amundsen High School and Wright Junior College. She began her career in escrow at Chicago Title & Trust Co. In 1959, Bess was introduced to Lucas Thomas Michas of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, by John Pappas of Los Angeles. Bess and Luke were married in 1960 and settled in San Diego where Luke worked for Coldwell Banker and Bess worked for California First National Bank. Her husband Luke preceded her in death in 1977 at which point Bess began her fulfilling 27 year career at Mission Valley Escrow, her "home away from home". Throughout her life in San Diego, Bess was very active in the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church as Sunday School director, held chairs in Philoptochos and the Hellenic Cultural Society and was a member of the senior citizens group. She also served as an usher at the San Diego Civic Theatre during the opera and symphony seasons. Bess loved her church and family and was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, cousin, Thea, Koumbara, Nouna, Yiayia and friend. Bess is survived by her daughters, Mariana (Tony) Aliano and Anthea Billings; her granddaughter, Laila Vasiliki Aliano, and grandson, Luke David Billings, and her nieces, Patrice and Dana Chrisos and Melanie and Katie Maheras. Bess was with her daughters when she passed away peacefully. Memorable contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020