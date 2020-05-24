Bessie Hurwitz Betty' Heilman September 6, 1920 - February 25, 2020 LA MESA Bessie "Betty" Heilman born on September 6, 1920, in San Diego, California, to parents, Benjamin Ely Hurwitz and Eva Burban Hurwitz entered into rest on February 25, 2020, in San Diego, California. A true resident of San Diego for 99 years. A respected and loving daughter, sister, friend, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the San Diego Athletic Club swim team. Betty relished fashion modeling at all the major stores and Jamar's Restaurant in San Diego. She worked as an office administrator at SDG&E for 30 years. She was married to Ralph M. Heilman (predeceased) for 52 years, and together, they raised her beloved daughters, Julie Sorchy and JoAnne Zebroski (predeceased). Betty is survived by her four grandchildren, Jeff Sorchy, Michael Sorchy, Christopher Sorchy, Julie Peterson, their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren. She was the first president of the local chapter of GASP (Group Against Smoking Pollution). Sailing and scuba diving became a consuming pastime, including annual summer trips with her family to Catalina, as well as chartering a sailboat in the Caribbean and a seven-month cruise to Baja, California. After retiring their 42 ft. Ketch the "Lady Bess," Ralph and Betty enjoyed trips to the British Isles and Europe. She continued traveling with her granddaughter to Europe and the East Coast. Betty was a dedicated gardener and discovered the love of her furry friends later in life. May she rest in eternal peace.



