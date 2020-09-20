Betsy Brown

October 19, 1930 - September 5, 2020

El Cajon

The Lord took Betsy home on September 5, 2020. She was born in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to a naval officer and a loving homemaker who soon relocated their young family to La Mesa, California.Betsy grew up with three younger brothers. She graduated from Grossmont High School and San Diego State University, where she met the love of her life, Stewart Brown. They married in 1951. Betsy and Stewart designed and built a home in the foothills of El Cajon in 1966 where they raised their four children. She filled the home with love, laughter, and beautiful art for all her family and friends. An accomplished fine artist, Betsy's artwork graces the walls of her church and family and friends' homes. She was loved by all. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of Santa Sophia Church. Her other interests included travel, her book club, Bible study group, bridge group, and walking group. Betsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all! She will be greatly missed! We love you!!! 9:30 a.m. Rosary, 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Santa Sophia Catholic Church October 2, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Betsy's memory.



