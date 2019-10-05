|
|
Bette M. House August 21, 1936 - September 21, 2019 Coronado Bette M. House, 83, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home in Coronado, CA. She was born August 21, 1936 in Dunkirk, NY, to Warren and Dolores Douglas. Bette was a devoted mother, homemaker, and co-owner of many, successful businesses including House Properties, House Supply Co., and Bemik Enterprises. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining and socializing with family and friends. Bette had an unwavering faith in God and a generous heart to all who knew her. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in El Cajon while raising her six children. Later in life, she attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family throughout the world. This included a religious pilgrimage to the Holy Land, Lourdes, and the Vatican in Rome. She is survived by her children: David (Julie Ann) House, Missoula, MT, Kathy (Tony) Deleon, San Diego, CA, Amy (Patrick) Landells, Nampa, ID, Mary (Carlos) Esteve, Napa, CA, Michael (Julie) House, Paris, FR, and Maggie (Alex) Sauque, Coronado, CA; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and close friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado, CA. A luncheon will follow immediately after the mass. Burial will be at 2PM at El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019