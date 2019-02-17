Bette V. Phillips February 14, 1930 - January 30, 2019 Vista Bette (Ruebush, Crossman) Phillips passed away peacefully at her home in Vista on January 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Deming, New Mexico, to Britton and Bertie Ruebush. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Don Crossman; husband, Fred, and her daughter, Lori Hochman.Bette graduated from Oceanside-Carlsbad High School in 1947. She was a homemaker while working several part-time jobs and raising three children. Her husband, Fred, was employed by the federal government which gave them the opportunity to travel to many Far East locations. One highlight of their lives together was living in Guam for five years which they thoroughly enjoyed. Upon Fred's retirement, they owned and operated a swimming pool service and supply in North County.Bette loved being with her family and friends. She was extraordinary in calligraphy and had a natural eye for interior and exterior decorating. She is survived by her sons, Ken (Sue) Crossman and Terry (Vicki) Crossman, both of Oceanside, and Nanny to seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Brit Ruebush of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and two nieces and one nephew. Bette will be interred with her husband at Eternal Hills in Oceanside. A memorial and celebration of life for both Bette and Fred will be held this Spring. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary