Bette Watt Cornelius March 29, 1930 - August 5, 2019 LA JOLLA Bette Jean (Watt) Cornelius passed away peacefully at home August 5, 2019, in La Jolla, CA at age 89.Loved for her kindness, joyful presence and beautiful smile. Her humor delighted her friends and family alike.Born March 1930, in Fresno, CA, she previously lived in Davis, CA, Manhattan, KS, and Gainesville, FL, loved by everyone who knew her.She was a very successful real estate agent in Florida and California but her real passion was playing bridge. She started the game in her early twenties and continued playing throughout her life in local and national tournaments where she accomplished the rank of Diamond Life Master.She was predeceased by her spouse, Dr. Charles E. Cornelius, DVM founding dean of University of Florida Veterinary School.She is survived by sons, Steven (Leilani), Clifford (Susan), John, and daughter, Aimee (Mark), grandchildren, Kawika, Keahi, and Brennan, and her beloved partner, Dan Dayani.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019