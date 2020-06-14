Betty Ann Whiteley Feldman November 15, 1929 - June 6, 2020 San Diego An unwavering and outspoken advocate of women, children, and animals' rights has left us to reunite with the love of her life, her husband Dave Feldman, who we lost on May 16, 2019. Betty was born in Spokane, Washington, on November 15, 1929, to Franziska (Scharrenbach) and Les Whiteley and moved with her family to the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1930s. She and Dave married in 1951 after she relocated to Arizona, where they started their family in 1957. They spent 13 years in Germany where Dave worked for the U.S. military's "Stars and Stripes" newspaper, and Betty raised the family, traveling across Europe, savoring the continent's arts and culture. The Feldman's returned stateside in 1974 and ultimately found their forever home in San Diego two years later. There, Betty followed her heart and worked for Child Protective Services for 18 years, and after that, she followed her passion and became a travel agent.Betty thrived on learning over the course of her life and ultimately graduated with a B.A. degree in Anthropology. She loved to explore the world, adored Dixieland jazz, treasured continuing education, was enthralled with the San Diego Zoo, flourished in her plumeria garden, and continuously exercised her first amendment right. To that end, Betty was not a fan of Donald Trump's and enjoyed sharing that fact frequently and loudly. Betty lived a full life surrounded by loving family and dear, life-long friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Beverly (Whiteley) Struble; her brother, Les Whiteley, and her beloved children, Gregory Feldman and Tracy (Feldman) Shaughnessy. She is survived by her brother James Whiteley, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.Betty will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. A celebration of life for Betty and Dave will be held when it's safe to gather and rejoice in two lives forever united. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Southern California Plumeria Society by calling 760-452-0768.



