Betty Forbes Thompson July 18, 1919 - August 30, 2019 San Diego Betty Forbes Thompson, 100 years young, died in her sleep, with a smile on her face, on August 30, 2019. She was the light in so many lives: a loving wife for 74 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to nearly everyone she met. She never wavered in her positive outlook or her determination to focus on the good in her life and the good in others.Betty was one of four children, including her twin brother Bower, born to George and Marie Forbes in 1919 in Helena, Montana. She was raised in San Diego, where she lived for over 80 years. She went to Hoover High School and then met the love of her life, George "Bud" Thompson, at San Diego State University, from which she graduated in 1940. Betty married Bud in 1941, and when he left to serve in the Navy in World War II, she served as a volunteer with the Red Cross. Betty is survived by her four children: Kris (Dave) Talley, Jim (Rosie) Thompson, Karen ((Mike) Spilger, and Bob (Cheryl) Thompson; nine grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was the wise and supportive Matriarch of our family, teaching us to smile, laugh, forgive, try new things, and choose to be happy. We will miss her everyday.Betty was interred at Miramar National Cemetery, alongside her beloved Bud, on Friday, November 15.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019