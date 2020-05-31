Betty Gentry July 1, 1925 - May 13, 2020 San Diego Betty Arla Gentry was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1925 and raised by a strong, independent, single mother with her four siblings.At the beginning of WWII, Betty joined the Navy right out of high school to become a Corpsman. She spent most of her time in the service stationed in Great Lakes, IL caring for the wars wounded, maternity patients, and those in the quarantine wing. It was there she met a fellow Navy Corpsman, a much younger man (2 weeks), Chesley James Gentry, the man she would share her life with; they married in 1948.Soon after, Betty left the Navy, but Jim stayed in. They were transferred to Philadelphia, where she attended Temple University until she was recalled into the service during the Korean War. They became an official military family in 1952 with the birth of their first child, Kevin. Kevin was followed a couple of years later by his brother Ross. Betty liked to tell the story that Kevin had been the "free" baby, but they had to come up with $5 to pay for Ross. In the late 1950s, the family was transferred to Yokohama, Japan. Raising her family in a foreign culture, Betty embraced Japanese culture. One day, after visiting a local orphanage with a friend, she came home and asked, "Hey Jim, you want a baby?" One look was all it took. In 1962, the family was redeployed and shipped out (literally) back to San Diego. The Gentry family had grown to five with the addition of a Japanese daughter they'd named Bonne. Except for a brief stint in Las Vegas, Chula Vista was home base to the Gentry family. In 1967, Jim came home from work at Balboa Hospital one day and said, "Hey Betty, you want a baby?" Adopting bouncing baby boy, Chris, was the final piece that completed Jim and Betty's family. Betty loved flowers, especially tulips, and trips to Solvang were a treat. She instilled in her children a deep love for baseball and tortured them with her great love of Hollywood musicals. She was legendary in her enthusiasm as she'd loudly accompany the cast of Oklahoma, Lawrence Welk, and any tune she knew the words to while her children rolled their eyes, closed the windows, and covered their ears.Betty died on May 13th, 2020, after a hard struggle against COVID-19. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kevin (Carla) Gentry, Ross Gentry, Bonne (Joseph) Bandolas, and Chris (Gabriela) Gentry, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A service to be held later for the interment of her ashes at Fort Rosecrans, when friends and family can gather safely to give her the send-off she so richly deserves. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice in her name. Betty always had extra love for all those around her, and she'd like the idea that her giving would continue on in her absence. Her favorite saying was, "a little kindness goes a long way."
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.