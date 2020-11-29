1/
Betty Hartung
November 21, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Lakeside, CA
Betty moved to Lakeside with her folks as a young girl. She met the love of her life, Fritz, at the Bake Sweet Shop on Maine Avenue. They married in 1953 and moved to the family ranch in the El Monte Valley, where they lived for a beautiful 65 year marriage. Betty was a homemaker who volunteered countless hours in local youth, school and church activities with her family. She passed peacefully at home.She was predeceased by Fritz and their son Walter. She is survived by Mindy (Vincent) Guerrero and Heidi (Bret) Ball. She dearly loved her 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.A committal service was held. A Celebration of Life will be held when allowed. Donations can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind or the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
