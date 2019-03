Betty J. Des Lauriers January 23, 1929 - February 24, 2019 San Diego Betty was born and raised in San Diego with her two brothers Jim and Gary McGlinchy. She met and married Paul Des Lauriers in 1950 and raised their family of 4, Paul Richard, Steve, Rick and Suzanne. Betty worked at Kaiser Hospital for many years and after retirement stayed involved as a board member. They moved to Victorville, CA, in 1990 but returned to San Diego in 1997. She and Paul were married for 45 years until his passing. Betty had a zest for life and an infectious laugh that could not be denied. She LOVED playing bingo and cards with her friends and recently celebrated her 90th with her family by the ocean enjoying the perfect SoCal afternoon. She is survived by her son Rick Des Lauriers and his wife Tracey, her daughter Suzanne Gilroy and her husband Richard, granddaughter Jessica Des Lauriers and her dear lifelong friends Peggy, Barbara and Louise. A Memorial Service will be held March 7th at 1:00 PM at Featheringill Mortuary, 6322 El Cajon Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The San Diego Humane Society. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary