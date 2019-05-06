Dear Bet/Mom, May 6th, 1937 was the most wonderful day of our lives. This was the day you began your trip though life which included us in it. We are proud of you honey, knowing you are in heaven helping the Lord and also here on earth watching over us each day of our lives.Some day our sadness will leave us and we will be complete with you by our side, in spirit once again watching over us with love in your eyes as always. Happy Birthday Hon/Mom, this is our day also, with you being by our side.Forever in our hearts, your loving family, Jer, Greg and Scott Betty J. Bet' Easlick May 6, 1937- May 6, 2009 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 6, 2019