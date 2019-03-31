Resources More Obituaries for Betty Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty J. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty J. Martin January 14, 1923 - March 8, 2019 San Diego Betty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2019. She was 96. Betty was born in Kinsman, OH, on January 14, 1923 to Clifford E. and Dorothy G. Groves, the oldest of three children. She spent most of her young adult life in Pennsylvania where she met the love of her life, Paul H. Martin. High school sweethearts, married December 17, 1942, were married nearly 70 years at the time of Paul's passing in April, 2012. Paul and Betty had four children, Clifford, Paula, Peter and Rachel. Prior to the birth of Peter, they relocated across the country to California. They raised their family in both LA and Orange Counties until the youngest reached adulthood. In 1970, Betty and Paul moved to San Diego where they remained for the rest of their lives. Betty and Paul raised their children with a loving and nurturing spirit. They imparted invaluable knowledge to all of their children throughout their lives, encouraging and instilling both practical and charitable values. Betty was active in church until she was no longer able. She loved singing in the church choir and working with various groups within the church. Throughout her lifetime, Betty was a loving and giving person always ready to lend a helping hand. She supported many charitable and community organizations such as The Box Project, S.H.A.R.E., Focus on the Family, Samaritans Purse, Compassion, Paralyzed Veterans, San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, s and Wycliffe, just to name a few. During her working career, Betty wore many hats. She was a church secretary, worked in administrative positions in the public school system and for many years in Christian Heritage College and SDSU libraries. As an avid reader she always encouraged others to read. Earlier in her life, she helped aid those learning English as a second language through a local literacy program. She also loved collecting books, which crossed over into he passion for cooking. Betty amassed a collection of cookbooks totaling in excess of 400 that she loved browsing through until her sight became too compromised to read. She then listened to audio books ordered through Books by Mail. Well into her 70s, Betty began mentoring and eventually she and Paul became foster parents to Farrah Meadows. Remaining close, she continued mentoring Farrah even following Paul's passing, through the birth of her own children. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Dorothy Groves; brother, Gordon Groves; sister, La Verna Chase; loving husband, Paul H. Martin; sons, Clifford and Peter Martin and granddaughter, Cherie Martin. She is survived by her daughters, Paula Cobb (Art) and Rachel van Dongen (Mario); 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild. A special thank you to ActivCare at 4S Ranch, specifically to Christina for her loving care with a deep appreciation for the Seasons Hospice team for providing love, care and support to Betty and family. Services were held March 16, 2019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries