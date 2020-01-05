|
Betty Jane Golden-Brown April 10, 1943 - December 22, 2019 San Diego Betty Jane Golden-Brown, 76, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband, four of her children, a brother and two sisters. After Betty was diagnosed with cancer, she was given a small wooden cross that had been purchased in the Holy Land. Betty slept with that cross every night. When she passed, she was holding tightly to the wooden cross of Jesus. It is a comfort to know that Betty died in her faith.Betty Jane was born on April 10, 1943, at the US Naval Hospital in Norfolk, VA. Her father, King, retired as a CWO4 Warrant Officer with 33 years of service. Her mother, Jane, was a nurse at Paradise Valley Hospital for 35 years. A Navy family, they spent two memorable years in Hawaii, and a year in Bremerton, WA before finally settling in San Diego.Betty attended St. Rita's Catholic School, Cathedral Girls School, and Lincoln High School graduating in 1961. Betty met Jimmy Brown in 1956 at an 8th-grade graduation party. Married in 1966, they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on December 17, 2019, just 5 days before Betty passed. Betty and Jim had seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Betty spent her working years in the banking industry excelling in many positions before she retired from Valley de Oro Bank in Grossmont Center. Betty and Jim lived in El Cajon for many years, where they joined First Lutheran Church and have been active members for over 45 years. Betty loved her church family, and when she and Jim moved from El Cajon to Santee in 1994, she insisted that they remain at First Lutheran with their church family.Betty was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in January of 2017. She fought the cancer valiantly while she lived fully, loving life and traveling with her wonderful husband for as long as she could. Betty was known and will be remembered for her kindness, her outgoing personality, her infectious laugh, and her beautiful smile. Betty is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughters, Dawna Lee Blake of Hemet CA, Donna Bozykowski of San Diego, CA, Mary Jo Newton of Alaska, Lori Lynn Nelson of Arizona; sons, Edward Brown of Oklahoma, Richard Brown of Alpine, CA, her brother King, Jr. of Washington, DC; sister, Mary Golden of San Diego; sister, Margaret Golden of Berkeley. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen; both her parents, and her brother, Charles.She will be missed by everyone that knew her, and everyone that knew her can truly say they were touched by an angel.Services will be held January 11, at 11am at First Lutheran Church of El Cajon, 867 S. Lincoln Avenue, El Cajon, CA, 92020. Interment will be at 1:30 pm Singing Hills Memorial Park 2800 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA, 92019.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation at www.sdbtf.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020