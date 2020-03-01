|
Betty Jane Riedler July 14, 1928 - February 10, 2020 La Jolla Betty Jane Riedler passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, in La Jolla, CA, having lived a long, productive life full of adventure and achievement. In her 91 years, Betty traveled almost all the continents (over 50 countries), graduated Cum Laude/Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Minnesota in 1950 with a BA in music and psychology, and later, a Masters in education from San Diego State in 1971, before embarking on a career in teaching elementary school, as well as piano at home. She started several businesses, built and managed a small "real estate empire" in the San Diego beach areas on her teacher's salary and income from other business ventures, and raised five children with love and inspiration.Betty was born on July 14, 1928, on a dairy farm near Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Danish immigrant parents, Axel and Mary Jorgenson. Betty had a happy childhood on the farm with her five sisters and three brothers. They swam at the Lake House, learned to dance at a neighbor's "shanty", read books while tending the grazing cows, and played games in the snow and ice-skated with her friends and siblings in winter, a bucolic all-American childhood. Betty attended a one-room country school in her early years, loved to read and excelled at school, won spelling bees, was a member of the Honor Society, and Homecoming Princess in 9th grade, and enjoyed date nights and dances. Although she dreamed of marrying a bandleaderher bedroom walls were covered with photos of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and the likethe first week away at the University of Minnesota she met Alvin Donald Riedler at the Freshman Week Dance. They married four years later shortly after graduation, before moving to San Diego in 1950, where her husband became a successful aeronautical engineer with Convair. Betty had always been taught the importance of honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic. She was responsible, ambitious, caring, and intelligent, and said that "the variety of things I have accomplished is a testimony to the confidence and sense of security I got from my family." In her later years, she continued to travel extensively, served as bridge director on many cruises as well as for various bridge groups around San Diego, and enjoyed her 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her most recent travels were to Iceland at the age of 88, climbing up the side of a volcano with her four sons and to Catalina Island to celebrate her 90th birthday with over 30 members of her family. Betty "led the way" for her children and their children, inspiring all to live a full, active, productive life. She is survived by her children Mark (Olivenhain), Tim (Abruzzo, Italy), Scott (Del Mar), Alan (La Jolla), and Merrily Lochtefeld (San Diego).In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susan B. Kohman Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020