Betty Jane Rikansrud March 28, 1923 - August 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Betty Jane Rikansrud, 96 years, died peacefully Saturday morning, August 3rd. She was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, March 28, 1923. Moved to San Diego in 1942 and was married to her beloved husband, Erling Rikansrud in 1943. Betty was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in North Park for 75 years, she was a past choir director/organist, sat on the church council and was on the preschool committee. Past president Sharp hospital auxiliary, active in charity events for the Home of Guiding Hands. Betty is survived by son, Walter; granddaughter, Kimberly Deitzler (Ed); great-grandchildren, Grace, Walter, Cooper; step-grandchildren, Jon McKeig and Shannon Purpuri; step-great-grandchildren, Ben, Natalie, Rex and Ravi.Services on September 7, at 11:00 am at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 4011 Ohio St. San Diego; Memorial contributions may be made to the Home of Guiding Hands, 1908 Friendship Dr., El Cajon, CA 92020.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019