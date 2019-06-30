Betty Jean (Hudgins) Stieringer December 17, 1939 - June 24, 2019 La Mesa The gates of heaven have opened wide to welcome home, Betty Stieringer.Betty was the seventh of eleven children born to Ed and Arbie Hudgins on the family cotton farm in Armorel, Arkansas. She became the first in her family to graduate from high school and the first to graduate from college. With the assistance of tuition loans from neighbors, she attended the Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Orlando, Florida, graduating in 1962. She later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Redlands University in 1977.She worked as a registered nurse at hospitals in Daytona Beach, New Orleans, and Chicago. In Florida, her nursing assignments included race-day staffing of the track dispensary at Daytona International Speedway. She was later commissioned a First Lieutenant in the USAF Nurse Corps, assigned to the Air Force Systems Command at the Air Force Eastern Test Range, Cape Canaveral, Florida. She was assigned to the medical team accompanying President Lyndon Johnson during his frequent visits to the Cape. While in the Air Force she met and married Captain Jim Stieringer. She left the Air Force as a Captain, USAF Reserves. She and Jim relocated to La Mesa, California where she continued her nursing career working at Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Hospital, and the County of San Diego. As a county employee, she worked in the medical clinics at Sheriff's detention facilities including Las Colinas Women's Detention, Downtown Central Jail, and Juvenile Hall. In 1970 she and Jim were blessed with the birth of their son Erik. Betty retired from the County in 2003 after undergoing open-heart surgery. In retirement, she participated in various local activities including membership in Red Hats, Shadow Mountain Church, Republican Women of California (El Cajon Valley Chapter) and its predecessor Cajon Valley Republican Women Federated. She and Jim enjoyed an exciting retirement while visiting cities such as Chicago, New York, New Orleans. Orlando, San Antonio, Boston, London, and Honolulu as well as annual visits to Lake Tahoe. In 2012, she won the election, and served a four-year term, as a member of the Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors. In declining health, she decided to not seek re-election in 2016.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, James; son, Erik; three grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces.Memorial Services will be held July 20th at 1:30 p.m. at the Grossmont Healthcare District's Stieringer Conference Center, 9001 Wakarusa Street, La Mesa. Private inurnment at Miramar National Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019