|
|
Betty Jean Vincent was born on July 15, 1938, in San Diego, California to the proud parents of Dorothy H. Williams and Charlie C. Williams. She resided in North Park area. As a young child, she spent time helping out at her grandfather's Chicken Farm, and spent a lot time traveling with her mom and dad to So. Cal, AZ, and Baja, Mexico while her dad serviced jukeboxes for his business. She attended the local schools and graduated from Hoover High School in 1955. Some school highlights were of her being a ""Pom-Pom"" girl and spending time with high school girlfriends, Anita and Nancy, who became lifelong friends. Because of her dads' jukebox business, Betty always supplied all the music for their social gatherings. Nancy's boyfriend, Charlie came to the house with Bill Vincent, to borrow records and that was when Betty began her love story that lasted 58 years!
Bill and Betty wed on November 4th, 1956, at the Trinity United Methodist Church North Park, San Diego, CA. The following year, they were proud parents to their first daughter Roni Kay; a year later, Lisa Ellen was born; then Robin Lynne; Judy Ann; and Susie Eileen. Five daughters in all!
They resided in Kearney Mesa, CA. Bill became a Design Engineer and Betty stayed home with the children. Betty spent her days with her best friend and neighbor, Delores, who had seven children, and together, they managed to make the best childhood memories for both families. They organized plays; swim lessons; picnics; art projects and games. In 1966, Bill accepted employment at The Boeing Company in Washington State. Betty fell in love with the Evergreen state. She emerged herself with all the kid's activities and volunteering. She was a Blue Bird, Brownie, and Girl Scout leader; and heavily involved with the PTA. She took cake decorating classes and made the most beautiful cakes that were always the highlight at the school fundraisers. She spent many hours sewing school and holiday outfits along with art projects and painting while raising her family. Unfortunately, Bill, amongst thousands of others, was laid off. They headed back to San Diego in 1968.
They resided here until 1979. Betty continued to raise her family and over the years, taught her daughters many of her amazing talents. She mastered being a crafter; seamstress; artist; cook and gardener. Because of Betty's efforts, all of her children experienced and expand their talents through music; dance; art; photography; horseback riding; and skiing.
For Betty's career, she volunteered at schools; sold Avon; and was a full time stay at home mom. During the 70's, she decided to go to school and get a degree in Histology at Mesa Junior College. After graduation, she landed a job at Scripps Hospital, in La Jolla. She loved this job and met lifelong friends along with her idol, John Wayne, who happened to be a patient there!
In 1979, Bill was offered a job back at Boeing in Washington. Betty couldn't wait to return to the Emerald City so they jumped at the opportunity and in July, they found a house in Issaquah, Washington. They were surrounded by mountains; lakes; horses; cows; barns; and country living. Betty was in heaven! They loved living in Issaquah. They made new friends and had fun on weekly gatherings. They loved to camp and spend time at Discovery Bay with the family. They attended all of the art and craft fairs. The Salmon Days and Bellevue Arts and Crafts Fair were their favorites. They would go for long drives and take in the beauty of Washington. Betty loved and I mean loved taking pictures! She captured all this beauty in her many photographs taken over the years. Most precious are the photos documenting all of family gatherings over the years from every holiday, birthday, family reunion and special event!
If you ever had the opportunity to meet Betty, the one thing that stood out above all else would be her smile! She could light up a room with her smile. You could always count on her to be happy, loving, and filled with laughter every time you saw her. It was contagious and wonderful. She touched so many lives with her infectious smile, personality and carefree spirit. She was blessed with a passion for life and a heart of gold. She valued her relationships with family and friends by always going above and beyond to make their lives special and bring smiles to each and every one. She cared deeply and gave freely. She taught her children to love and appreciate life the way she did and to find joy in all of life's offerings. She was an incredible person and remembering her can only bring a smile to your face.
At 52 years of age, the career she loved most would end and the battle to live began. Due to all the fumes from the chemicals she worked with and lack of proper ventilation caused chemical poisoning. This was disabling, and over a 29-year span, her health slowly deteriorated. She lost her ability to write; then her sight left her. She then lost her ability to walk and then speak. Somehow, through this devastating illness, Betty's personality never left her. She continued to greet you with a huge smile every time you entered the room. She welcomed your presence and showed in her own way how much she loved and cared for you. Sometimes she would even surprise you with a random sentence that she knew would make you laugh. Her caretakers over the years said they never cared for anyone so sweet, loving, kind, and always full of smiles. She was one in a million and will be sorely missed by all. We will treasure the memories and smile every time we think of her. Our love for her knows no boundaries and blessed beyond measure to be able to call her Mom, Grandma, Wife, and Friend.
Betty Jean Vincent passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2019. She was 81 years old. She is gramma to nine grandchildren; Violetta Fletcher and Andrey Fletcher (Roni); Collin Costello and Hailey Costello (Judy); Kelsey Klippert and step-daughter Chelsee Gilbreth (Susie); David Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman and Marissa Hoffman (Robin). In January, 2020 she would have welcomed her first great-grandchild into the world by Lindsay and her husband, Ben. She was a mother-in-law to Donald Fletcher; Robert Costello; Larry Hoffman; and Ken Gilbreth.
She had many cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; friends; and pets that are too many to mention but she considered all as family and important part of her life. She loved each and every one to the fullest and held each relationship close to her heart.
Her memorial service will be held at El Camino Mortuary and Park Sorrento Valley, San Diego CA. On December 6, 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.
Bill and Betty wed on November 4th, 1956, at the Trinity United Methodist Church North Park, San Diego, CA. The following year, they were proud parents to their first daughter Roni Kay; a year later, Lisa Ellen was born; then Robin Lynne; Judy Ann; and Susie Eileen. Five daughters in all!
They resided in Kearney Mesa, CA. Bill became a Design Engineer and Betty stayed home with the children. Betty spent her days with her best friend and neighbor, Delores, who had seven children, and together, they managed to make the best childhood memories for both families. They organized plays; swim lessons; picnics; art projects and games. In 1966, Bill accepted employment at The Boeing Company in Washington State. Betty fell in love with the Evergreen state. She emerged herself with all the kid's activities and volunteering. She was a Blue Bird, Brownie, and Girl Scout leader; and heavily involved with the PTA. She took cake decorating classes and made the most beautiful cakes that were always the highlight at the school fundraisers. She spent many hours sewing school and holiday outfits along with art projects and painting while raising her family. Unfortunately, Bill, amongst thousands of others, was laid off. They headed back to San Diego in 1968.
They resided here until 1979. Betty continued to raise her family and over the years, taught her daughters many of her amazing talents. She mastered being a crafter; seamstress; artist; cook and gardener. Because of Betty's efforts, all of her children experienced and expand their talents through music; dance; art; photography; horseback riding; and skiing.
For Betty's career, she volunteered at schools; sold Avon; and was a full time stay at home mom. During the 70's, she decided to go to school and get a degree in Histology at Mesa Junior College. After graduation, she landed a job at Scripps Hospital, in La Jolla. She loved this job and met lifelong friends along with her idol, John Wayne, who happened to be a patient there!
In 1979, Bill was offered a job back at Boeing in Washington. Betty couldn't wait to return to the Emerald City so they jumped at the opportunity and in July, they found a house in Issaquah, Washington. They were surrounded by mountains; lakes; horses; cows; barns; and country living. Betty was in heaven! They loved living in Issaquah. They made new friends and had fun on weekly gatherings. They loved to camp and spend time at Discovery Bay with the family. They attended all of the art and craft fairs. The Salmon Days and Bellevue Arts and Crafts Fair were their favorites. They would go for long drives and take in the beauty of Washington. Betty loved and I mean loved taking pictures! She captured all this beauty in her many photographs taken over the years. Most precious are the photos documenting all of family gatherings over the years from every holiday, birthday, family reunion and special event!
If you ever had the opportunity to meet Betty, the one thing that stood out above all else would be her smile! She could light up a room with her smile. You could always count on her to be happy, loving, and filled with laughter every time you saw her. It was contagious and wonderful. She touched so many lives with her infectious smile, personality and carefree spirit. She was blessed with a passion for life and a heart of gold. She valued her relationships with family and friends by always going above and beyond to make their lives special and bring smiles to each and every one. She cared deeply and gave freely. She taught her children to love and appreciate life the way she did and to find joy in all of life's offerings. She was an incredible person and remembering her can only bring a smile to your face.
At 52 years of age, the career she loved most would end and the battle to live began. Due to all the fumes from the chemicals she worked with and lack of proper ventilation caused chemical poisoning. This was disabling, and over a 29-year span, her health slowly deteriorated. She lost her ability to write; then her sight left her. She then lost her ability to walk and then speak. Somehow, through this devastating illness, Betty's personality never left her. She continued to greet you with a huge smile every time you entered the room. She welcomed your presence and showed in her own way how much she loved and cared for you. Sometimes she would even surprise you with a random sentence that she knew would make you laugh. Her caretakers over the years said they never cared for anyone so sweet, loving, kind, and always full of smiles. She was one in a million and will be sorely missed by all. We will treasure the memories and smile every time we think of her. Our love for her knows no boundaries and blessed beyond measure to be able to call her Mom, Grandma, Wife, and Friend.
Betty Jean Vincent passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2019. She was 81 years old. She is gramma to nine grandchildren; Violetta Fletcher and Andrey Fletcher (Roni); Collin Costello and Hailey Costello (Judy); Kelsey Klippert and step-daughter Chelsee Gilbreth (Susie); David Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman and Marissa Hoffman (Robin). In January, 2020 she would have welcomed her first great-grandchild into the world by Lindsay and her husband, Ben. She was a mother-in-law to Donald Fletcher; Robert Costello; Larry Hoffman; and Ken Gilbreth.
She had many cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; friends; and pets that are too many to mention but she considered all as family and important part of her life. She loved each and every one to the fullest and held each relationship close to her heart.
Her memorial service will be held at El Camino Mortuary and Park Sorrento Valley, San Diego CA. On December 6, 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019