Betty



L.



Antibus

May 19, 1932 - November 17, 2020

SEDONA

Betty, an avid traveler, began early. Born in Nice, France on May 19, 1932, her journeys began. She, her older sister Jean, and parents, spent time in France before making the long sea voyage to San Francisco. She remained rooted in Northern California until the age of 50, when she moved to San Diego. It wasn't long before she met the love of her life, "Bob." Their life together spanned over three decades. They traveled about the West in their RV, enjoyed nature, gourmet food, wine and most of all DANCING!Betty loved the Arts and enjoyed creating handcrafted cards. Later in life she self-published three children's books. The wonderful "A House Before Christmas," won a local San Diego writers award. This charming book highlights her compassion for humanity.Words fall short in painting the picture of Betty because you can't hear her contagious laugh or see the sparkle in her eyes as she danced from room to room. She was a Sar Child, a consummate optimist, cheerful and spiritual, and eternally hopeful. She always wanted what was best for you in life and hoped that you were "winning." We are comforted in knowing that Betty and Bob are once again dancing...among the clouds. We miss you!She is survived by four children, David Long, James Antibus, Nicole Antibus and Dean Antibus plus 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



