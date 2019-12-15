|
Betty L. Cavanagh August 21, 1928 - December 8, 2019 San Diego Betty L. Cavanagh, age 91, passed away peacefully in her San Diego home on Sunday. December 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mom was born in Chicago on August 21, 1928, and learned the value of a dollar during the Depression era. She always knew the best deals in town and made sure her family and friends knew as well. Cooking was mom's passion, and she loved preparing delicious meals at family gatherings and sharing a lifetime of recipes and tips to everyone around. She cherished the holidays. She loved to read and learn and passed down the importance of education to her children and grandchildren. She was very proud of her family's accomplishments. Mom fell in love with Baja California, Mexico, while volunteering there for many years with the Flying Samaritans to provide free health services. After building a small vacation home in Punta Colonet, Baja, and spending many vacations there, she became known as "Grandma" to a loving family there. Betty is survived by her daughters, Kandra Tobin, Dee Greenwald, and Susan Cavanagh; her sons-in-law, Ben Tobin and Steve Greenwald; her daughter-in-law, Karla Cavanagh; and grandchildren, Marybeth Greenwald, B.J. Tobin, Tarin Tobin, Grace Cavanagh, Molly Cavanagh, and Jessyca Cavanagh. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cavanagh. She was blessed to live a wonderful, independent, and full life. She was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her. We're especially thankful to Irene and Darlene, who lovingly helped care for her. A memorial service will be held in the future. The exact date and location are pending. If desired, donations can be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice, UCSD Flying Samaritans, or Meals On Wheels, all in San Diego. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019