Betty L. Grutzmacher 2019 Chula Vista Betty L. Grutzmacher, age 94 passed away January 26, 2019, in Chula Vista, CA.She was the daughter of Neil and Nan Skinner of Chula Vista. She graduated from Sweetwater High School in National City, CA. She was employed by the Chula Vista City School District over 20 years.Betty was a sweet, gentle, generous lady loved by so many and will be missed. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Carol, and daughter, Janette.Betty will be resting with her husband, Bob, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.Memorial Services will be held in her honor, Friday, March 15th, at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Congressional Church sanctuary, 276 F St., Chula Vista, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019