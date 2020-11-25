Betty Lee Parchman

1923 - 2020

San Diego

Betty Lee Parchman passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in her home in Bonita, California, where she had lived since 1949. Betty was born in Kansas City, Kansas, in June of 1923 and came to California when she was five years old.Betty was very active in the community and joined the Sweetwater Woman's Club in 1957 and was a member until her death. She was also a longtime member of the Chula Vista Art Guild. She is survived by her children Sherilyn Gilmore, Nancy Parchman, and James Parchman, Jr. Betty has five grandchildren: Kim Mears, Dana McGuire, Matthew Lovette, Jake Parchman, and Amy Parchman, and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, James, predeceased her in 2008.Betty will be cremated, and there will be no services at this time.



