1/
Betty Lee Parchman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lee Parchman
1923 - 2020
San Diego
Betty Lee Parchman passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in her home in Bonita, California, where she had lived since 1949. Betty was born in Kansas City, Kansas, in June of 1923 and came to California when she was five years old.Betty was very active in the community and joined the Sweetwater Woman's Club in 1957 and was a member until her death. She was also a longtime member of the Chula Vista Art Guild. She is survived by her children Sherilyn Gilmore, Nancy Parchman, and James Parchman, Jr. Betty has five grandchildren: Kim Mears, Dana McGuire, Matthew Lovette, Jake Parchman, and Amy Parchman, and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, James, predeceased her in 2008.Betty will be cremated, and there will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved