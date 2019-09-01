|
Betty Lou Dykins October 5, 1929 - July 17, 2019 San Diego Betty Lou Dykins, 89, formerly of Lake San Marcos, California, passed away July 17, 2019, following a long battle with dementia.She was born October 5, 1929, in Evanston, Wyoming, to the late Ruel Lester and Ethel Crompton. Betty would frequently tell people that she was born "the month that the stock market crashed." Betty had many fond memories of being raised on a sheep and cattle ranch and living in a two-story brick house. In 1947, she attended the University of Wyoming at Laramie, where she met her future husband.She married the late Justin Dykins in 1949, and they moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. After experiencing the worst winter in Minnesota history, they relocated to Oxnard in sunny Southern California, where they raised their 3 children. They purchased property and began building their house, working nights, and weekends. In 1955, they moved into their new home, and it was at this point that Betty made the unheard-of decision to get a job to help buy furniture for her new home. In the mid-1960s, she broke the gender barrier and became the first female Vice President of Bank of America. Twenty-nine years later, she retired from the bank after a stellar career. Upon retirement, she and Justin moved to Lake San Marcos in San Diego, where they pursued their love of bowling, golfing, and boating and never missed a chance to go dancing. They traveled extensively across the United States in their motorhome. In addition, they enjoyed cruises to foreign ports of call, with their trip to China being Betty's favorite. She loved country and folk music, and if you rode in her car, you would most likely be listening to the Kingston Trio. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to zoos and animal parks and exposing them to other sights and sounds of San Diego. Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but fond memories.Betty is survived by her 2 children and their spouses; Stuart (Allison) Dykins, and Lynn (Timothy) Theis. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Bryan (Stephanie) Theis, Jennifer (Sara) Theis, Erron (Alexya) Dykins, Shiona Dykins, and Iain (Laura) Dykins; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Nelson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Justin (2006); daughter, Terri Dykins (2009); brothers, Bill and James Crompton of Evanston, Wyoming; as well as numerous brothers-and sisters-in-law.In a private family service, Betty will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019