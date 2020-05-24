Betty Lou Johnston Astleford January 13, 1934 - May 17, 2020 Betty Lou was born in Waseca, Minnesota, to George Scribner and Emelie (Kuehn) Johnston. When she was two-years-old, her family moved to San Marcos, California, and settled on what is now Johnston Lane. Number five of six children, Betty learned at a young age the importance of family and the value of being a peacemaker. After graduating from EUHS in 1951, Betty fell in love with (and married) Bob Astleford, the annoying neighbor boy who locked her out of his house when she was a girl. When Bob left for basic training, Betty went to work at Walker Scott. Determined to save as much money as she could, her only expense was a daily Coca-Cola and a stamp for a letter to Bob. When he returned from Korea, she'd acquired enough money for a down payment on a piece of real estate off San Marcos Boulevard (which would eventually become part of the 78 freeway). Bob always credited Betty's savings as the start of their success.Betty and Bob raised three children, then came back for round two when they helped raise their grandchildren, as well. If you ever saw Momoo's Lincoln zooming up and down the 78, a couple of kids could usually be seen hanging out the windows or sitting on the armrest beside her at least until seat belt laws came along.When they moved to Oceanside, Betty added to her ever-growing list of friends, yet she never stopped that commute to San Marcos and Carlsbad (and even Irvine that one year) to take her grandkids to dance lessons, baseball games, tennis practices, surf camps, tutoring, and anywhere else they wanted to go.She loved pretty clothes, red nail polish, dance floors, plane trips, huge parties, Beanie Babies, Snickers, slot machines, and reading her love letters. And she absolutely lived for her husband and her family. Betty was the strong one, the patient one, the agreeable one, the supporting one. She was the spotlight above the stage, and everyone shined brighter because of her.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bob, as well as her parents, her brothers Clifford (Mae) Johnston and Jim Johnston, and her sisters Loraine (Stalford) Shaw and Mary Jane (Bob) Templeton. She is survived by her children: Judy (Sal) Duarte, Bobby (Laura) Astleford, and Gary Astleford, her 15 grandchildren, and too many great-grandchildren to count. Betty is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Johnston, her brother Bob (Carol) Johnston, and numerous nieces and nephews.Several years ago, when Bob said he wasn't sure how he'd been so blessed in his life, Betty sweetly responded, "Did you ever think that maybe I'm the one who is blessed and you just got to come along for the ride?" We were all blessed to be along on Betty's ride.



