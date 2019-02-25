|
|
Betty R. B. Ferle December 19, 2018 San Marcos Betty R. B. Ferle, age 96, passed away December 19, 2018, in San Marcos, CA.Betty was the daughter of Frances and Eugene C. Rowley, formerly of Washington, DC. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC, and received her BS degree from Maryland University in College Park, MD, in 1944.Betty was a teacher in Home Economics in Springfield, PA, where she lived for many years with her now deceased husband, William S. Betts. They had three children, William, Jr., Barbara Lemon, and John Betts. She married her second husband, Robert Ferle, in 2000. Interment will be at Epheses Baptist Church in South Hill, VA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019