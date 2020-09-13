Betty Smith OpperSan DiegoBetty Opper, pictured here in 1947 at the beginning of her 73 year marriage to her sweetheart, Mike, was born on the east coast, where she attended Connecticut State Teachers College and began a career in elementary education that took her from Connecticut, to Miami, Florida, to Fresno, California, and finally to San Diego, where her daughter, Susan Faith Maher, followed her into a career in education, sadly to predecease her. She is survived by her husband Mike, her son Richard and his wife, Ann Poppe, her grandchildren Daniel Maher, Megan Maher, Wes Opper and Nico Opper, and two great grandchildren, Jonah and Briar. She will always be remembered as someone who saw the best in everyone, and she will be sorely missed. May 9, 1926 - September 6, 2020